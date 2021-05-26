Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

