Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 131,684.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $242,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

