Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.39% of MVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

