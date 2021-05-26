S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $87,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.88 and a 200-day moving average of $344.67. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.