S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.80. 18,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

