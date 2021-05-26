SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,909 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,032,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

