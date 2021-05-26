SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. 28,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

