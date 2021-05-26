Spendcoin (SPND) Price Down 44.5% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.11 or 0.09800474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00091577 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

