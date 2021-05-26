Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.70. Spok shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 272,748 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.