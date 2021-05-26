Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 354,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.