SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

