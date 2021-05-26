STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $133.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.77 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $548.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.84 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $36.03. 27,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

