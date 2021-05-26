StakedZEN (STZEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $872.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $872.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $96.57 or 0.00255826 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00354770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00187530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.45 or 0.00825093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars.

