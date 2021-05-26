Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,322 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.