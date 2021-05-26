Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

