Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 26,676 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 173.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,373,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -639.81 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.