Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €0.12 ($0.14) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.14). 10,049,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.11 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €0.12 and its 200-day moving average is €0.09. The firm has a market cap of $506.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

