Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Stem stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

