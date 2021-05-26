Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $430.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
