Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $430.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

