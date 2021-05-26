Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 298 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,001. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

