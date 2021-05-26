Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,643 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 7.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $223,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.23. 161,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

