Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. 37,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

