Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $9.80 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.51. 283,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

