Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,023 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

