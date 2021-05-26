Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,023 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit