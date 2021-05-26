Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

