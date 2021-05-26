Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

NYSE SYK opened at $256.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

