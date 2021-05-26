Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

