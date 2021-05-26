Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 14,015 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

