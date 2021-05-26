SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Joseph Ennen Sells 50,289 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,871.35.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84.

SOY opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.07. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.34 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

