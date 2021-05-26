Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

