SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

SPCB stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of SuperCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

