Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $54.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.