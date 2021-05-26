Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $328.77. The stock had a trading volume of 352,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $932.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

