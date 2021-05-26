Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 40.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

