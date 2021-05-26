Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.36. 57,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

