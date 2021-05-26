Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 3.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.92.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $699.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $662.61 and a 200 day moving average of $641.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

