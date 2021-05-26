SVB Leerink Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.99.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

