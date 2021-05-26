Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 565,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About Sweet Earth
