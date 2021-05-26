Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in May

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 565,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. Sweet Earth has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.