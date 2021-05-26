Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of The Kraft Heinz worth $103,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

KHC stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

