Swiss National Bank Has $124.60 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $124,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $849.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $867.97 and a 200-day moving average of $874.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $635.00 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

