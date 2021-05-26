Swiss National Bank Has $98.81 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $98,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $394.49 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.05 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

