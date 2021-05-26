SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. SWK has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.20.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SWK will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

