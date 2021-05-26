Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.03

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.03 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,841,348 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

In related news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.