Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $172,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 138,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

