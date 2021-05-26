Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Trading Up 11.9%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was up 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.