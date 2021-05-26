Tadpole Finance Price Reaches $13.58 on Exchanges (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.58 or 0.00036238 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.13 million and $66,119.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00355080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.35 or 0.00820022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

