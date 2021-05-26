Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Shares Up 1.6%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.49. 7,308,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,665,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of research firms have commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$751.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.82.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

