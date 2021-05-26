Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,415.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.