Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 273,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,657. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

