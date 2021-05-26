TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) vs. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Critical Contrast

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TBG Diagnostics and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria 0 5 3 0 2.38

Aphria has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.24, suggesting that its stock price is 1,324% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Aphria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A Aphria $405.96 million 12.00 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -256.33

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aphria.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

